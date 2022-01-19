Internet panel on languages ropes in Vijay Shekhar Sharma as ambassador

-
ALSO READ
Paytm pegs IPO at $20 bn valuation, Vijay Sharma says life to become QSQT
Paytm founder Vijay Sharma goes from 'ineligible bachelor' to billionaire
Book a loss and exit Paytm stock now, advise analysts
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Is all well with fintech giant Paytm?
-
Global internet body ICANN-supported Universal Acceptance Steering Group on Tuesday said it has roped in Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as UA Ambassador.
Universal Acceptance Steering Group works on developing and recommending standards for languages script that are not currently used to access the internet.
"We are striving towards building a multilingual internet that drives the Government of India's Vision of Digital India. Our idea is to break the language barrier and bring the non-English speaking population online. It's surely a privilege to have a leader like Vijay to be a UA ambassador," UASG chairperson Ajay Data said in a statement.
Data is also part of a working group chaired by Nixi CEO Anil Kumar Jain formed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT to prepare a roadmap on the fundamental issues of universal acceptance and multilingual internet.
"India is home to a diverse set of languages and it is our pride to be able to offer products and services to Indians in languages they are comfortable in. I am glad to be associated with UA, that works towards an inclusive internet, which is of paramount importance in today's times," Sharma said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU