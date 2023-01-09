Iran, Pakistan call for setting up joint military task force: Report

-
ALSO READ
Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief
New nuclear agreement with Iran not going to be easy: EU diplomat
Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine shows how war has helped Iran
Iran to send delegation to Vienna for talks with IAEA, says FM Abdollahian
Iran to receive $7 billion of its frozen foreign exchange assets from US
-
Top Iranian and Pakistani military commanders have called for establishing a joint military working group, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The remarks were made in a phone conversation on Sunday between the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri and the newly-appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army Sahir Shamshad Mirza.
Noting the good relations between the armed forces of the two countries and the development of defence and security cooperation especially on the common borders, Bagheri announced full readiness of the Iranian armed forces to speed up the establishment of a joint military task force with Pakistan.
The Iranian Commander considered the establishment of border markets as an effective step in enhancing the security of common borders, urging an increase in the border guards forces of the Pakistani Army, Xinhua news agency reported.
Shamshad Mirza also considered accelerating the establishment of a joint military task force as one of the priorities of the Pakistani Army, saying the common border of the two countries is the border of peace and friendship.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 08:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU