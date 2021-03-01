Iran to install new gen centrifuges at Fordow, Natanz nuclear facilities

-
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will install new generations of IR2M and IR6 centrifuges at the Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities, official media reported.
Within the time limit specified in the law passed by the Iranian Parliament, the installation of these centrifuges will be completed and gas will be injected, Abolfazl Amoui, the spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Amoui said that, based on the law, the AEOI should also produce 120 kg of 20 per cent enriched uranium within a year.
In December 2020, Parliament passed the law of "Iran's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions" which obliges the government to further reduce the obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), unless the US lifts sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
As a result of the US' unilateral 2018 exit from the nuclear agreement, Iran has surpassed JCPOA-stipulated limits on its uranium enrichment level and on its stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium.
The Islamic Republic has also lifted JCPOA limitations on its nuclear research and development activities.
--IANS
ksk/
