Iran warns against hostile moves on anniversary of Soleimani assassination

Several Iranian political and military officials issued warnings on Saturday over possible hostile movements against Iran, on the first anniversary of the killing of Commander Qassem Soleimani.
"New intelligence from Iraq indicates that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans-putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on social media, as quoted by official news agency IRNA.
Iran's chief diplomat called on the United States President Donald Trump to "be careful of a trap."
Major General Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), also issued a warning against hostile action taken against Iran.
"We have shown it in practice, and we announce that we will respond to any action taken by the enemy against us with a reciprocal, decisive and solid blow," Salami declared, semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.
