Business Standard

Iraq military bombs two hideouts housing 10 IS militants, all killed

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces had conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities

Iraq | Islamic State | Islamic State militants

IANS  |  Baghdad 

Iraq
Representative Image

The Iraqi aircraft bombarded two hideouts housing about 10 Islamic State (IS) militants in the eastern province of Diyala, possibly killing all of them, the Iraqi military said.

Acting on intelligence reports, Iraqi warplanes completely destroyed the two IS hideouts in the Narin area near the town of Qara-Tappa, nearly 175 km northeast of the capital Baghdad, according to a statement by the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command on Wednesday.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces had conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security situation in Iraq had been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, its remnants had since melted into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 13:07 IST

