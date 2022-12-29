JUST IN
Deadly fire burning at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 10: Report
The country will not default: Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar assures
Business Standard

Deadly fire burning at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 10: Report

"10 people had died and another 30 were injured"

Cambodia | Fire accident

AP  |  Phnom Penh 

Representative Image
Representative Image

A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino on the border with Thailand has killed at least 10, local media reported.

The website Cambodianess, which belongs to the Thmey Thmey media group, reported the blaze at the Grand Diamond Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipety broke out around midnight on Wednesday and was still burning Thursday morning.

It cited Banteay Meanchey provincial Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Sithi Loh saying that according to initial information, at least 10 people had died and another 30 were injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 11:33 IST

