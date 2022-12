US officially records over 100 million Covid-19 cases, shows CDC data

The US has officially recorded more than 100 million Covid-19 cases, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The country totalled 100,216,983 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of December 21, according to CDC data updated on Wednesday.

The US is the first country to record 100 million Covid-19 cases around the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

Experts said the actual number is much higher as people testing at home do not relay their results to public health departments, and many people do not do tests any more.

More than 1.08 million people in the US had died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, more than any other country in the world, CDC data showed.

