US reports nearly 48,000 weekly child Covid-19 cases, shows report
Business Standard

US officially records over 100 million Covid-19 cases, shows CDC data

Experts said the actual number is much higher as people testing at home do not relay their results to public health departments, and many people do not do tests any more

Topics
United States | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

The US has officially recorded more than 100 million Covid-19 cases, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The country totalled 100,216,983 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of December 21, according to CDC data updated on Wednesday.

The US is the first country to record 100 million Covid-19 cases around the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

Experts said the actual number is much higher as people testing at home do not relay their results to public health departments, and many people do not do tests any more.

More than 1.08 million people in the US had died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, more than any other country in the world, CDC data showed.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 09:54 IST

