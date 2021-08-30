US evacuation ops continue uninterrupted at Kabul Airport after attack: WH

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Taliban seals off Kabul airport, stops people as evacuation nears end
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
Afghanistan crisis LIVE: Rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted
In Kabul, a fearful wait for United States to deliver on evacuation vow
-
The evacuation operations at Kabul airport continue to remain "uninterrupted" following the rocket attack, confirmed the White House on Monday.
In a statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden was briefed about the rocket attack by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain.
"The President was informed that operations continue uninterrupted at HKIA (Hamid Karzai International Airport), and has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground," Psaki said.
On Monday, at least five rockets were fired toward the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a US official told ABC news.
The US military engaged the C-RAM missile defence, but, according to ABC News, it is still unclear whether all of the rockets were successfully intercepted.
There have been no initial reports on casualties.
According to video footage from Pajhwok Afghan News and Tolo News reports, the rockets were fired from a car in Kabul's Khair Khana area toward the airport on Monday morning and hit different parts of the city
The security situation has deteriorated near Kabul airport as the US winds down its evacuation operations. On Thursday, a suicide bomber and multiple ISIS-K gunmen killed 13 U.S. service members and nearly 169 Afghan civilians in the attack at the Kabul airport.
US forces on Sunday conducted an airstrike targeting a suspected ISIS-K suicide bomber who posed an "imminent" threat to the airport. As many as nine people, all members of the same family, were killed in the attack.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU