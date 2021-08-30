Whole city of New Orleans loses power due to Hurricane Ida

-
ALSO READ
Biden approves emergency in Mississippi as hurricane Ida approaches
Over 10,000 people evacuated in western Cuba due to Ida Hurricane
Oil prices drop after Hurricane Ida hits US Gulf rigs, refineries
Cyclone Tauktae: Strong winds, rain in Goa; power supply hit
1st death from Hurricane Ida, power out across New Orleans in US
-
New Orleans, the biggest city in Louisiana, is now without power after powerful Hurricane Ida made a landfall in the US state, local officials said.
Sunday also marked the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's destructive landfalls in Louisiana and Mississippi, reports Xinhua news agency.
"New Orleans has no power. The only power in the city is coming from generators," NOLA Ready, New Orleans' emergency preparedness campaign, tweeted on Sunday night.
Across the coastal state, nearly 870,000 customers have lost power after Ida's landfall, according to latest data from the tracking website poweroutage.us.
The loss of power was due to "catastrophic transmission damage" from the powerful Category four hurricane, said power company Entergy.
New Orleans Emergency Management Services tweeted earlier Sunday it has suspended all operations due to Hurricane Ida.
Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to pound New Orleans Sunday night.
Experts are especially worried about the storm's current slow movement, sustained power and direction, according to local media reports.
New Orleans has spent $14 billion to upgrade its flood protection system after heavy suffering from Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, according to a USA Today report.
However, facing the threat of Ida, Deputy City Administrator Officer Ramsey Green has warned that "it's an incredibly fragile system. That system can change at any point".
Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon and was downgraded to a Category three later in the evening.
However, the risk remains high since Category three storms generally have sustained winds of 111 to 129 mph, and the damage they cause can be devastating, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on its website.
"Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes," the NHC said.
Ida grew into a Category four storm within hours early Sunday morning, hours before its landfall.
The so-called "rapid intensification" is typically defined to be a tropical cyclone intensifying by at least 35 mph in a 24-hour period, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach.
That can happen when a storm encounters an extremely conducive environment such as very warm water, low vertical wind shear and high levels of mid-level moisture, Klotzbach told local media.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU