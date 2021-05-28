Tesla finally releases driver monitoring system using cabin camera

-
-
Alarmed at frequent accidents allegedly involving its Autopilot system, Tesla has finally released a driver monitoring system software using its cabin-facing camera, an ideal that was originally rejected by CEO Elon Musk.
The aim is to help make sure drivers pay attention to the road while using Autopilot, the company's advanced driver assistance system, reports Electrek.
"The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now detect and alert driver inattentiveness while Autopilot is engaged. Camera data does not leave the car itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless data sharing is enabled," Tesla said in a release note.
The new update coincides with Tesla's release of its new 'Vision' system that solely relies on computer vision using cameras and no radar.
The cabin-facing camera above the rearview mirror will be activated in the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
Model S and Model X vehicles, made before 2021, do not have a cabin camera as of now.
Last year, Tesla activated the camera for the first time in a software update asking people to allow the automaker to take videos and pictures to "develop safety features and enhancements in the future" on a voluntary basis.
Tesla vehicles are far from reaching a level of autonomy often described by Musk on social media.
There have been at least 23 Tesla Autopilot-related crashes, currently under investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Despite tall claims made by Musk over Twitter about the full self-driving technology, electric car-maker Tesla has privately admitted that such claims do not match up with the engineering reality.
Tesla vehicles come with a driver assistance system called 'Autopilot' that enhances safety and convenience behind the wheel. When used properly, Autopilot reduces your overall workload as a driver.
For an additional $10,000, people can buy "full self-driving" or FSD, that Musk promises will deliver full autonomous driving capabilities.
Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
