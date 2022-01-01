Israel buys $ 3.1bn attack helicopters, refuelling planes from US: Ministry

Israel's Defense Ministry has signed deals with the US to purchase a dozen Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky helicopters and two Boeing KC-46 refuelling planes, Israeli officials have said.

In a statement, the Ministry on Friday estimated the scope of the helicopter agreement at $2 billion, and the two refuelling aircraft at $1.1 billion.

The Ministry said the Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky helicopters will replace the Air Force's current "Yasur" helicopters. The deal also includes an option to buy six additional helicopters.

The first helicopters are expected to arrive in in 2026, Xinhua news agency reported.

The platform of the Boeing refuelling planes will be adapted to "meet the Air Force's operational requirements and Israeli systems will be integrated into aircraft," the Ministry added.

According to the Ministry, the procurement deals are part of a large-scale program that the Ministry and military have been undertaking over the last year and a half, with the aim of strengthening Israel's "military capabilities, force buildup and preparedness to face existing and future threats."

