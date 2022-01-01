IOC president Bach confident of safe, secure Winter Olympics in Beijing

-
ALSO READ
IOC's Thomas Bach gets mixed reaction in one-day visit to Hiroshima
China dismisses UK, Canada's decision boycott Winter Olympics as 'farce'
US lawmakers press corporate sponsors to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
-
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach expressed confidence in a successful Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in his New Year message published on the IOC official website on Friday.
"We are looking forward to successful Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and we have great confidence, built on our experience, that we will stage safe and secure Olympic Winter Games for everybody," Bach said.
The IOC chief highlighted Beijing as the first city ever to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games and acknowledged China's efforts to engage 300 million people in winter sports, reports Xinhua.
"These Winter Games will open a new era for winter sports globally," read the message.
Bach also reviewed the year 2021 where the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were staged with success, engaging three billion unique viewers worldwide.
Looking into the upcoming year, Bach underlined the IOC's targets to push forward Olympic Agenda 2020+5 reforms, strengthen the Olympic Refugee Foundation and promote digitalization.
"2022 will be a great opportunity for our Olympic community: a great opportunity to strengthen the role of sport in society and to contribute to build a better post-pandemic world. 2022 will be our chance to live our new Olympic motto: to go faster, to aim higher, to become stronger by standing together - in solidarity," concluded Bach.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU