Israel coronavirus update: 3,532 Covid-19 cases reported; 141,097 in total

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 3,532 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the country to 141,097.

The death toll rose to 1,054, with 14 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 454 to 477, out of 925 currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries rose to 108,354, with 1,351 new ones, while the number of active cases increased to 31,686.

In the light of the crisis, the unemployment rate in has hit 18.3 per cent, with more than 746,000 losing their jobs, according to data released by the Israeli Employment Service.

In February, the unemployment rate in was only 3.9 per cent with 162,500 jobless people, before the number crossed 1 million in early April.

--IANS

pgh/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)