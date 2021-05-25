Israel reopens Gaza crossings for humanitarian aid amid ceasefire

-
Amid the ceasefire with Hamas, Israel decided to reopen its crossings with Gaza on Tuesday to allow fuel and humanitarian aid to enter the coastal enclave for the first time in more than two weeks.
According to Israel's liaison to the Palestinians, Israel has decided to reopen its crossings with Gaza today to allow fuel and humanitarian aid. All crossings between the two territories were completely shut down two weeks ago, when the Hamas launched rockets at Jerusalem and initiated 11 days of fighting, The Times of Israel reported.
Sporadic exemptions for foreign journalists and some aid convoys were granted since hostilities ceased on Friday morning. Starting Tuesday morning, however, Erez Crossing will open for humanitarian cases -- such as Gazans seeking medical treatment in Israel -- and for foreign journalists and aid workers.
The Kerem Shalom commercial crossing will reopen for fuel and humanitarian aid, the office acting as liaison to the Palestinians, commonly known by its acronym COGAT, said in a statement on Monday night.
Meanwhile, in a statement on Sunday night, Israeli police informed that around 1,550 people have been arrested since May 9, when the clashes broke out, as per Al Jazeera.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday vowed that Hamas would see a much tougher Israeli stance and that any future rocket fire from Gaza would be met with "a whole new level of force".
Palestinian Health Ministery claimed that at least 277 Palestinian residents died in the latest conflict escalation with Israel. While on the other hand, around 12 Israeli have lost their lives, as per Al Jazeera.
The fighting between Israel and Hamas began on May 10, after Gaza militants fired barrages of rockets at Israel in protest to the Israeli measures in East Jerusalem.
A tit-for-tat trade of fire broke out, where Israeli fighter jets carried out hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Israel said that it targeted the infrastructure of Hamas and other militant groups in the enclave.
On Friday, an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was reached between the two sides.
