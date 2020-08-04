Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu says West Bank annexation 'isn't off the table'

-
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his plan to annex portions of the Israeli-occupied West Bank "isn't off the table" yet.
"The issue of West Bank annexation resides with Washington," he told a meeting of his right-wing Likud faction. "It is not yet off the table. The option still remains," he said on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Netanyahu set July 1 as the starting date for his controversial plan to annex the Jordan Valley, an area in the occupied West Bank. As the deadline slipped after the White House did not give a green light, Netanyahu said discussions with US teams will continue.
The Palestinians and most of the international community have condemned the plan and consider it a violation of international law.
