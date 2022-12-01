JUST IN
Ukrainian Olympian auctioning medals to raise funds to help war effort
China's repressive action against Covid protesters shows weakness: Blinken
China building Army outpost near LAC disturbing sign: US Congressman
S Korea scrambles jets after China, Russia planes enter air defence zone
Spain starts new code for manufacturers to avoid sexism in ads for toys
German Chancellor likely to visit India twice next year: Ambassador
Remittances up 5% in 2022, but growth to slow to 2% next year: World Bank
Germany seeks to boost immigration of skilled workers from outside EU
10 killed in bombing of religious school in north Afghanistan: Taliban
EU seeks specialised court to investigate Russia war crimes in Ukraine
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Ukrainian Olympian auctioning medals to raise funds to help war effort
Business Standard

Israeli ultra-orthodox army unit linked to American's death exits West Bank

The announcement made no mention of the death of Omar Assad, who died after being detained, handcuffed and blindfolded by Israeli soldiers

Topics
Israel-Palestine | israel | West Bank

AP  |  Jerusalem 

Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon
Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it is temporarily removing a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers out of the occupied West Bank after a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man died following an arrest by its soldiers early this year.

The army said the Netzah Yehuda Battalion will be moved to the Golan Heights, along Israel's northern front with Syria, by the end of the year.

The announcement made no mention of the death of Omar Assad, who died after being detained, handcuffed and blindfolded by Israeli soldiers.

Instead, it said the decision was made out of a desire to diversify their operational deployment in multiple areas, in addition to accumulating more operational experience. It said the unit would return to the West Bank at the end of next year.

Netzah Yehuda, or Judea Forever, is a special unit for ultra-Orthodox Jewish soldiers. The unit was formed to encourage religious men, who often receive special exemptions from compulsory military service, to join the army. But its members have been implicated in past cases of abuse.

Last January, troops from Netzah Yehuda detained Asaad at a checkpoint, binding his hands and blindfolding him. Troops then unbound his hands and left him face-down in an abandoned building.

Assad, who had lived in the US for four decades, was pronounced dead at a hospital after other Palestinians found him unconscious. It was unclear when exactly he died. An autopsy undertaken by Palestinian doctors found Asaad suffered from underlying health conditions, but also found bruises on his head, redness on his wrists from being bound and bleeding in his eyelids from being tightly blindfolded.

After an outcry from the US government, the Israeli military said the incident was a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers.

It said one officer was reprimanded and two other officers reassigned to non-commanding roles, over the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Israel-Palestine

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 07:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.