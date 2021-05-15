Israel targets Gaza tunnels as violence flares up; death toll at 129

-
ALSO READ
Palestinians say Israel blocks shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Gaza
Israeli tanks pound Gaza ahead of a possible ground incursion
Israel strikes Hamas positions in response to rocket attack from Gaza
Israel-Gaza fighting will take time to end: PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Army says 2 rockets fired from Gaza Strip toward southern Israel
-
Israel’s forces fired artillery into the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Friday and kept up a blistering five-day air assault that has so far failed to quell militant rocket attacks, sweeping aside international appeals for de-escalation.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that an extended campaign was in the offing. The decision to attack with heavy aircraft, tank and artillery fire came at a uniquely sensitive time, though, as Israel grapples with the worst outbreak in years of violence between Arabs and Jews inside its borders.
The death toll and devastation from the fighting mounted. At least 120 Palestinians, including children, and nine Israelis have died, with hundreds of buildings damaged or in ruins. An envoy from Egypt, which traditionally has been involved in ending Israel-Gaza violence, arrived to talk to both sides as part of a broader international peace effort.
“I said that we will exact a very heavy price from Hamas,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook. “We are doing so and will continue to do so with great force. The last word hasn’t been said and this campaign will continue as long as necessary.”
Underground tunnels
Israel struck over 150 targets in the northern Gaza Strip overnight to destroy kilometers of underground tunnels dug by Hamas, the military said. The barrage was intended to send a message that Israel will deal with the supposedly secretive infrastructure, but not necessarily a sign that an invasion is imminent, said Ram Yavne, a retired general in Israel’s army.
“Israel’s considerations to invade or not are much broader than the tunnels,” Yavne said. “Most signs point in the opposite direction because neither the public nor the politicians want a ground war.”
Authorizations have been granted for the call up of 9,000 more reservists as Israel considers scenarios including a possible incursion by troops. The army said that no soldiers had been sent into Gaza. Three rockets launched from Lebanon crashed into the Mediterranean off Israel’s northern coast late Thursday, raising the specter of a second battleground with Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militants.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU