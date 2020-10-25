Israelis press ahead with weekly anti-Netanyahu protest, demand resignation

-
ALSO READ
Thousands of Israelis gather in Jerusalem for weekly anti-Netanyahu rallies
As lockdown eases, Israelis again gather against Benjamin Netanyahu
Thousands of Israelis protest outside Benjamin Netanyahu's residence
Israel SC allows PM Netanyahu to form govt despite corruption charges
Israeli PM Netanyahu rails at media over swelling protests against his rule
-
Thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday night outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding the Israeli leader's resignation.
Weekly protests have been taking place for the past four months, with crowds calling on Netanyahu to resign over criminal corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus. During a month-long lockdown, the protests were scaled back due to virus restrictions that allowed gatherings only within one kilometer (half a mile) from people's homes.
But the restrictions were lifted last week, and the large Jerusalem protest resumed.
The protests have drawn tens of thousands of people to Jerusalem, as well as inspired smaller gatherings across the country. Protesters held signs Saturday that said:
Rise up Israel. We are the hope, and Saving the country, fighting corruption. Netanyahu's popularity has plummeted in recent months as a resurgent coronavirus outbreak spiraled and COVID-19 infections soared.
The prime minister was accused of mishandling the lifting of the country's first lockdown, and he imposed a second lockdown ahead of the Jewish High Holidays in September that hit the country's already battered economy. About 25% of the workforce is unemployed or on open-ended furloughs.
Struggling business owners and unemployed workers have become a key component of the protest movement.
Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving wealthy associates and media moguls.
On Friday, Sudan agreed to normalize ties with Israel, becoming the third Arab state to do so in the past two months after United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. But the U.S.-brokered peace deals have done little to pacify the domestic anti-Netanyahu protests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU