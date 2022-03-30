Heat wave spell likely to continue over Central and West India: IMD

-
ALSO READ
High chances of heat wave over west-central, parts of northwest India: IMD
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
IMD plans pilot project for using drones for weather observations in a year
Heat wave conditions to abate from Sunday in most parts of India
India getting warmer, hotter: 2021 fifth warmest year since 1901, says IMD
-
Amid the stifling and sweltering heatwave around the country, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday informed us that the Heat Wave Spell is likely to continue over Central and West India during the next 4 to 5 days.
The department stated that the temperature in the national capital may rise up to 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.
"The temperature is going to rise till 39 degrees, it may reach 40 degrees also. Heatwave is there, it will continue for today and tomorrow including other parts of India. There will be a slight fall from April 1 and then again high temperatures will continue throughout," RK Jenamani, IMD official told ANI.
Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeasternstates at lower tropospheric levels, Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya between March 31 and April 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU