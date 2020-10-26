Italy re-shutter theatres as second wave of coronavirus hits Europe

As the second wave of hit Europe, theatres are re-shuttered to arrest the virus spread in

The theatres were closed in February and after relaxation in lockdown, it was reopened in June.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte responded to a spike in COVID-19 infection and announced that along with live theaters, discos, and gaming halls, will be forced to close their doors. The government hopes the partial-shutdown will curb the infection rate and avoid the necessity of another total lockdown.

also introduced a new curfew for bars and restaurants, which will have to stop service after 6 pm.

Even, Spain and France have introduced curfews as COVID-19 numbers spike.

Spain has also introduced a nationwide curfew starting from 11 pm to 6 am.

However, the United Kingdom has exempted theatres from the curfew rule since it will only apply to films that start after 10 pm, not for screenings that begin before then and extend after the curfew, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

