Italy re-shutter theatres as second wave of coronavirus hits Europe

-
ALSO READ
Delhi allows reopening of cinemas with 50% seating capacity from Oct 15
Unlock 5: Govt permits cinemas, pools to reopen in Oct; issues new rules
Italy orders bars to close early, shuts gyms as Covid-19 cases surge
Italy extends coronavirus state of emergency to October 15 to check spread
World coronavirus dispatch: An opportunity to pitch surveillance tools?
-
As the second wave of coronavirus hit Europe, theatres are re-shuttered to arrest the virus spread in Italy.
The theatres were closed in February and after relaxation in lockdown, it was reopened in June.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte responded to a spike in COVID-19 infection and announced that cinemas along with live theaters, discos, and gaming halls, will be forced to close their doors. The government hopes the partial-shutdown will curb the infection rate and avoid the necessity of another total lockdown.
Italy also introduced a new curfew for bars and restaurants, which will have to stop service after 6 pm.
Even, Spain and France have introduced curfews as COVID-19 numbers spike.
Spain has also introduced a nationwide curfew starting from 11 pm to 6 am.
However, the United Kingdom has exempted theatres from the curfew rule since it will only apply to films that start after 10 pm, not for screenings that begin before then and extend after the curfew, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU