Italy unveils 17-bn-euro aid package to combat inflation, drought

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced an aid package worth an estimated 17 billion euros to combat surging and .

As head of a caretaker government, Draghi announced that the Council of Ministers had just approved the latest aid package at his first press briefing on Thursday after his official resignation on July 21, reports Xinhua news agency.

He agreed to stay on as head of government in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed after a general election scheduled for September 25.

Earlier this year, already approved the 35 billion euro economic assistance. Thus, together the two measures total more than 2 percent of Italy's gross domestic product, Draghi said.

He said the decree was of "extraordinary proportions" and his goal was to "give the next government the successful achievement of all the targets" related to the European Union's more than 200 billion euros in coronavirus pandemic-related loans and grants.

According to Draghi, among the measures financed by the new package will be "the extension of billing and other measures related to fuel costs, a re-evaluation of pensions, and tax cuts" beyond those financed by the first round of aid this year.

The Prime Minister also said there would be "measures in support of farmers against drought" as well as funding for targeted local and regional initiatives and a 200-euro bonus for self-employed workers.

has been bruised by surging prices stemming from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has pushed global fuel prices higher and has caused food shortages and disrupted supply chains.

At the end of July, prices were 7.9 per cent higher than a year earlier, and in June the year-on-year price increase was 8 per cent, the highest in since the creation of the euro currency.

Italy has also suffered from unusually hot and dry conditions this summer.

The farmers' association Coldiretti said the country's agricultural output this year would be reduced by at least a third, with some sectors seeing decreases of more than twice that amount.

On Friday, 19 cities including Rome, Milan, and Turin will be put on red alert due to high temperatures.

But Draghi said those factors will be reduced by the government's steps, and he predicted that despite the challenges, Italy's this year will still grow faster than those of France and Germany, the two larger economies in the euro area.

