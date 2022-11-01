JUST IN
Dollar drops as optimism spreads before Fed and BoE decisions
J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal

Johnson and Johnson will spend USD 16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division.

AP  |  New Jersey (US) 

Johnson and Johnson will spend USD 16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division.

The health care giant said on Tuesday that it will pay USD 380 for each Biomed share and also provide another USD 35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.

Abiomed develops technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:48 IST

