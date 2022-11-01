Twitter bosses entitled to $122 million in 'golden parachute' payouts

Twitter's top executives, including Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde will be entitled to "golden parachute" payouts worth more than $122 million after being fired by the company's new owner, fired.

A golden parachute is essentially a contract which entitles top executives of a company to substantial benefits in case they lose their jobs following a merger, takeover or acquisition. This measure is also known as a 'poison pill' since it can act as a safeguard against hostile takeovers.

In August, US-based corporate research firm Equilar had estimated that ex-CEO Paras Agrawal alone could receive a $42 million payout if he is terminated after the takeover.

The debt-funded deal has become a costly exercise even for Musk, the world's richest man.

Legal costs in particular are likely to have run into the tens of millions of dollars after Musk tried to terminate the deal with in July, arguing that the company had misled him over the number of bot accounts on the social network.

Agrawal is likely to receive the largest payout, worth $57.4 million, while Segal and Gedde are entitled to $44.5 million and $20 million respectively, according to company filings.

The three executives also hold a cumulative 1.2 million shares, which are likely to be bought by Musk as is standard in any takeover. Those payments would be worth $8.4 million to Agrawal, $22 m to Segal and $34.8 million to Gadde.

After closing the $44 billion acquisition deal, has started to reform the policies of the micro-blogging platform and is wasting no time remodelling it by cutting off employees, and introducing plans for a council to determine content decisions, The Hill reported.

In one of the first few changes, he purged the top executives of the company as soon as he closed the expected deal in which CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal left the company's San Francisco headquarters.

