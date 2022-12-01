JUST IN
Biden hosts his french counterpart Macron amid friction over US climate law
Protests in China are not rare - but the current unrest is significant
Maryland Guv Hogan raises money amid speculation of White House bid
Jiang Zemin, the first Chinese President to visit India, passes away
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade during French Prez' state visit
India emerged as a security provider in Indo-Pacific, says Rajnath Singh
NATO's Sec Gen reaffirms to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid
India-UAE free trade pact will boost exports of garment sector: AEPC
India, Azerbaijan hold 5th round of Foreign Office Consultations: MEA
NATO ministers meet to drum up more aid, arms for Ukraine against Russia
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Biden hosts his french counterpart Macron amid friction over US climate law
Smaller rate hikes likely coming in Dec, says US Fed chairman Powell
Business Standard

Japan begins power saving scheme amid supply concerns over possible crunch

Japan on Thursday began a power saving scheme in a bid to ensure a stable electricity supply throughout the winter months amid concerns over a possible power crunch

Topics
Japan | Power Sector | electricity

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Japan on Thursday began a power saving scheme in a bid to ensure a stable electricity supply throughout the winter months amid concerns over a possible power crunch.

The government is asking people and businesses to make efforts to reduce their power consumption by wearing warmer clothes and turning off lights, among others, through March, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government and utilities are offering a point reward program to households who sign up, to incentivise the reduction of electricity use.

During the winter period, the government is expected to secure a reserve supply capacity rate of 3 per cent.

This is regarded as the lowest level needed to provide a stable supply of power for the winter, with the government wanting to ensure there is enough power supply, even in the event of disruptions at power plants, or natural disasters knocking out power supply.

Power supply, however, is expected to reach its tightest in January when reserve supply capacity could reach 4.1 per cent in eastern and northeastern Japan and top 3 per cent in other parts of the country.

Along with the power saving period, the government has also said it hopes to expedite moves to bring idled nuclear reactors back online, providing they pass strict safety checks put in place after the destructive 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima prefecture.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Japan

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 16:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.