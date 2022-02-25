Japan PM imposes new sanctions on Russia over military operation in Ukraine

is imposing new sanctions on over its military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

"In addition to the sanctions announced on February 23, our country is intensifying them in the following way: freezing capitals, ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens and entities, freezing assets of financial organizations, ban on the goods that may be used for military purposes," Kishida said at a press conference.

