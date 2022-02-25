Biden to discuss within G7 on Russia's military operation in Donbas

-
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine LIVE: 137 dead after Day 1 of fighting, says Ukraine Prez
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Russia-Ukraine tensions: India says in touch with all concerned parties
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
-
US President Joe Biden said he will meet with his counterparts of other Group of Seven (G7) countries to discuss next moves they will take on Russia in response to Moscow's military operation in the Donbas region.
The US President met the G7 countries on Thursday morning.
Biden on Wednesday evening said the US will also "coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance."
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorised "a special military operation" in the Donbas region. Ukraine confirmed that military targets across the country were under attack, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force," Putin said in a televised speech to the nation, noting that Russia's move is in response to "fundamental threats" of NATO which has expanded to eastern Europe and brought its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU