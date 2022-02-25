Biden to discuss within G7 on Russia's military operation in Donbas

US President said he will meet with his counterparts of other Group of Seven (G7) countries to discuss next moves they will take on in response to Moscow's military operation in the Donbas region.

The US President met the countries on Thursday morning.

Biden on Wednesday evening said the US will also "coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorised "a special military operation" in the Donbas region. Ukraine confirmed that military targets across the country were under attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force," Putin said in a televised speech to the nation, noting that Russia's move is in response to "fundamental threats" of NATO which has expanded to eastern Europe and brought its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)