Blinken dials Jaishankar, stresses collective response to Ukrainian crisis

-
ALSO READ
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy in Kyiv amid Russian invasion fears
Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy in Kyiv advises country's students to leave
Ukrainian Prez Zelensky, Antony Blinken discuss security situation
Clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity: Blinken
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an official spokesperson said.
Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to discuss Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call on Thursday.
"Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," Price said.
The call between the two leaders happened soon after a White House news conference by President Joe Biden during which he said his administration is going to have consultations with India on the Ukrainian crisis.
In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Appreciate the call from @SecBlinke. Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications."
It is understood that India and the United States are not on the same page on the Ukrainian crisis.
India has a historic and time-tested friendship with Russia. At the same time, its strategic partnership with the United States has grown at an unprecedented pace over the last decade and a half.
It is believed that the Biden administration has reached out to India at various levels, ranging from the White House, the State Department and its National Security Council, seeking full support from it on the Ukrainian crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU