Japan Sep service activity shrinks at slowest pace since pandemic's start

-
ALSO READ
Yield curve control a double-edged sword for BoJ as low rates strain banks
Japan plans to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 bn stimulus
Tokyo Stock Exchange paralysed by hardware glitch in worst-ever outage
Japan business sentiment perks up as hit from pandemic begins to ease
Shinzo Abe lifts Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh economic stimulus
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Activity in Japan's services sector contracted for the eight straight month in September but at the slowest pace since the coronavirus pandemic started wreaking havoc on the economy, a private business survey showed on Monday, in a sign that demand is starting to steady.
The final Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to its highest in eight months, coming in at a seasonally adjusted 46.9 from 45.0 in the previous month.
The headline index, while still below the 50 neutral level, was higher than a preliminary reading of 45.6, suggesting conditions were moving closer to stabilisation.
"Overall, there are signs of improvement in the sector, however recovery is far from secure," said Shreeya Patel, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.
"Demand across the country remains subdued, with tourism and travel restrictions impeding new work volumes across the service sector."
The main reading was pulled down by an accelerated decline in new orders from abroad, with surveyed firms citing depressed demand conditions in export markets as well as the closure of clients' businesses.
However, the survey also showed strong optimism in companies' outlook for the 12 months ahead on hopes of a recovery in demand, pushing the business expectations sub-index to its highest level of the year.
While job shedding continued for a seventh month, the pace of staff cuts was more modest and neared a neutral level.
The results echo a key Bank of Japan survey from last week that showed business sentiment improved in the third quarter from a 11-year low hit three months earlier, in a sign of a gradual economic turnaround.
The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, rose to 46.6 in September from the previous month's final of 45.2.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU