Japan to relax border controls, cut quarantine period from March: PM

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
Work on non-Covid vaccines gives pharma firms an injection of hope
-
Japan will ease Covid-19 border controls starting from March by raising the daily entry cap and reducing the quarantine period from seven days to three for both Japanese and foreign nationals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
Japan will adjust its ban on new entrants from the current 3,500 to 5,000 per day starting next month and foreign nationals will also be allowed to enter the country for purposes other than tourism, reports Xinhua news agency.
The decision came as the country's entry ban on non-resident foreigners, imposed from November 2021 to the end of February 2022, has sparked strong criticism for being too strict and not based on science.
Upon arrival in Japan, travellers will be asked to quarantine for three days and the period will end after they test negative for Covid-19.
The easing of the entry curbs was approved after the head of an expert panel of the health ministry said on Wednesday that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases has likely "peaked" in early February.
The country decided to impose border controls at the end of November in an effort to curb the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Only a fraction of non-resident foreigners wishing to enter Japan have received visas as exceptions.
Students, businesspeople, academics and even lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have been strongly urging the Japanese government to ease the restrictions.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU