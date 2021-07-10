Japanese govt to retract policy regarding alcohol-serving in restaurants

-
ALSO READ
'Tesla' burgers arriving as Elon Musk's EV firm plans restaurant chain
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
-
The Japanese government said it will retract a policy to ask financial institutions to ensure restaurants follow the ban on serving alcohol during the latest state of emergency.
The decision on Friday came only a day after putting forward the initiative as a way to strengthen anti-Covid response, Xinhua news agency reported.
The controversial policy announced on Thursday by Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan's Covid-19 response, drew criticism that the government was attempting to use lenders to pressure the alcohol-serving restaurants.
Nishimura said on Thursday that the government will share with financial institutions information about their client restaurants that are ignoring the alcohol ban request and hopes financial institutions to help on the ban.
He also said that the government will ask alcohol beverage companies to stop selling alcohol drinks to restaurants during the state of emergency.
The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) called the measure nothing but a threat to eateries.
Jun Azumin, the CDPJ's Diet affairs chief, said Nishimura expressed a "condescending" attitude and was merely trying to threaten and add constraints on the alcohol-serving restaurants.
Azumin even urged Nishimura to resign from the government before drawing anger from the public.
Nishimura said on Friday that the government would try to deal with the "unfairness" between establishments obeying the government's request not to serve alcohol and those ignoring the request.
Under the state of emergency to be effective in Tokyo and extended in Okinawa, the government will prohibit restaurants from serving alcohol and maintain its request for them to close by 8 p.m.
Restaurants in prefectures such as Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, and Osaka that extended a quasi-state of emergency to August 22 are asked not to serve alcohol in principle.
However, they can allow alcohol drinking until 7 p.m. depending on the respective Governors' decisions.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU