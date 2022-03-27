Joe Biden meets Ukraine's Foreign, Defense Ministers in Poland

-
US President Joe Biden met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov during his visit to Poland, "for an update on Ukraine's military, diplomatic and humanitarian situation," according to the White House.
Biden on Saturday dropped in a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and their Ukranian counterparts, Kuleba and Reznikov.
They discussed "further efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory" and the US and its allies' ongoing actions towards Russia, the White House said in statement.
In a tweet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister said the meeting between Ukrainian Ministers and US Secretaries allowed him to seek "practical decisions in both political and defense spheres in order to fortify Ukraine's ability to fight back," while Ukrainian Defence Minister tweeted that he acquired "cautious optimism."
The US President is visiting Poland, after attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit, G7 gathering and the summit of the European Council -- three intensive summits in two days with the Ukraine crisis as major focus, Xinhua news agency reported.
Biden tried to coax a display of unity with European partners, but failed to talk them into concerted actions against Russia.
The NATO summit concluded on Thursday with no agreement to impose additional sanctions against Moscow, especially the country's oil and gas products. Nor did the European Council summit succeed in reaching a consensus on the same issue.
