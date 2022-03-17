Joe Biden to call China's Xi to discuss Russia, economic issues

President will speak Friday with Chinese President to discuss ongoing economic competition between the two countries and Russia's war against .

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the upcoming phone call in a Thursday statement that said it's part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication" between the United States and .

The call follows an intense seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy advise r Yang Jiechi.

US officials have warned that has amplified Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for Putin's forces to attack with chemical or biological weapons. There are also reports denied by the Kremlin that has reached out to for aid as it faces sanctions and an invasion that faces stiff resistance by Ukrainians.

At the meeting, Sullivan wanted more transparency on Beijing's posture regarding and repeated that any attempts by China to help avoid sanctions would be costly for Xi's government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)