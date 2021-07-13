Joe Biden to warn US companies about Hong Kong risks, says report

-
ALSO READ
US condemns conviction of seven pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, nine others sentenced to prison
China rejecting '1 country, 2 systems' with HK's electoral system overhaul
China to sentence 7 Hong Kong democracy advocates involved in protests
China retaliates to UK's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
-
The US will warn American companies this week of the increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong, the Financial Times reported, as Washington seeks to ramp up pressure over Beijing’s crackdown on the financial center.
The risks include the Chinese government’s ability to gain access to data that foreign companies store in Hong Kong, the FT said Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter it didn’t identify.
A new law that allows Beijing to retaliate against anyone complying with anti-China sanctions is also among the US concerns, the newspaper said. The decision was driven in part by the view that companies weren’t taking the issue seriously enough, the FT said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU