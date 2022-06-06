UK PM Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote over partygate scandal

-
ALSO READ
"India's Covid Fightback has become a learning lesson in overseas Universities", says Dr. Preetha Reddy, Apollo Hospitals: XLRI 66th Annual Convocation
UK lawmakers vote on whether to probe Johnson's alleged lies
Assembly elections 2022: Lost your voter ID? You can still vote, here's how
British PM Boris Johnson says UK does not tolerate extremist groups
Boris Johnson returns to UK from India amidst more partygate fines
-
UK's embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Conservative Party, the chair of the party's backbench committee announced on Monday, days after more details of the partygate scandal emerged.
Sir Graham Brady, who is in-charge of collating the letters of no-confidence received by the 1922 Committee, said the threshold of 15 per cent of the Tory parliamentary party, or 54 MPs, seeking such a vote has been met and it will place on Monday evening in the House of Commons.
"The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded, Brady said in a statement.
"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 (local time) today Monday June 6 details to be confirmed. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the anno will be released later today," he said.
According to analysts, Johnson, 57, looks likely to win such a vote but it will deliver a blow to his leadership.
More than 40 Tory MPs had publicly called for Johnson's resignation as party leader over scandal of COVID law-breaking parties dubbed partygate under his premiership at Downing Street, an issue which remains in the spotlight since the scathing findings of leadership failures in an inquiry by top civil servant Sue Gray.
The report, released after a Scotland Yard probe which saw Johnson and wife Carrie being fined for a lockdown-breaching birthday party in the Cabinet Room of Downing Street in June 2020, laid bare parties and misconduct within government offices during the 2020-2021 lockdowns to control the spread of coronavirus.
Johnson returned to Parliament to reiterate a previous apology, saying he took full responsibility for what went on under his watch. However, besides the Opposition, there have been growing calls for him to step down.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU