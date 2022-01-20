Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024, says President Biden

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden to double free Covid-19 tests, add N95s, to fight Omicron
Kamala Harris holds steady on Southeast Asia trip as crises loom
US VP Kamala Harris wishes Diwali to all celebrating the festival of lights
'Tough to shine': Kamala Harris struggles to prove herself one yr in VP job
Kamala Harris to focus on security, economic ties on Southeast Asia trip
-
US President Joe Biden has said that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate if he stood for office again in 2024.
President Biden made this emphatic assertion on Wednesday amid US media reports alleging dysfunction among her staff and doubt on her standing within the administration.
Harris, 57, is the first woman and first Black and Asian American person ever sworn in as US vice president.
Harris was born at Oakland in California. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu, while her father, Donald J Harris, moved to the US from Jamaica.
Asked by a reporter whether Biden was satisfied with Harris' work leading the voting rights effort for the White House and whether he will commit to putting her on the ticket once again, Biden replied directly.
"Yes and yes," he said during a press conference held at the White House to mark the first year of his presidency.
"She's going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she's doing a good job."
Biden's remarks Wednesday came after Harris dismissed a question about whether she would be on the Democratic Party's ticket in 2024 in an interview with NBC recently.
"I'm sorry, we are thinking about today. I mean honestly, I know why you're asking the question... We're focused on the things in front of us," she said.
Still, questions persist about whether Biden actually plans to run again in 2024. Harris has said on multiple occasions that she and Biden have not discussed whether the 79-year-old will run for reelection in 2024.
Biden has been adamant that he will run for reelection in 2024, despite the fact that he will be 81 on Election Day, CNN reported.
Biden is already the oldest person in US history to be inaugurated as president, but has been deemed to be in good health and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the president, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," according to his White House doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor.
Biden's relationship with Harris has not been nearly as smooth though the two top leaders insist publicly that their relationship is solid, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.
According to some US media reports, people close to Harris believe she is both underutilised as a political asset and overexposed to difficult issues like the migration crisis at America's southern border.
Harris has served as the US Senator from California and has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama.
Harris is known for many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco, the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.
She was also the first female African-American and Indian-origin to become California's attorney general. Harris became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer, who retired after 24 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU