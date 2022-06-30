Justice Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on US Supreme Court

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges
SC orders status quo on HC order asking Uber India to comply with MVA norms
Biden narrows list of candidates for Supreme Court, doing deep dive on 4
Senate passes bill to boost security for US Supreme Court justices
US Senate committee begins hearings for Biden's Supreme Court nominee
-
Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation's highest court.
The 51-year-old Jackson is the court's 116th justice and she took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement took effect at noon.
Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU