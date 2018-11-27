Khashoggi murder: Turkey searches villa of Saudi prince's 'close friend'

One of the villas searched by for the remains of murdered Khashoggi belonged to a friend of Saudi Mohammed bin Salman, reports said Tuesday.

Crime scene investigators using sniffer dogs and drones searched the Saudi businessman's residence and an adjacent villa during a 10-hour probe on Monday in the northwestern province of Yalova, daily reported.

Officers inspected three wells in the villas' gardens, said, while DHA news agency reported there were claims the buildings were illegal.

The villa belongs to after he bought the land on which it is built on in 2014, the news agency reported.



described Fawzan as a "close friend" of Prince Mohammed.

In a video shared on the daily's website, large portraits of the and Salman could be seen hanging on a wall inside the villa.

The second villa belonged to a business named Omary Tourism Gida, DHA agency reported.

Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, was strangled and dismembered by a team of 15 Saudi officials after he went into Riyadh's consulate on October 2.



Khashoggi's body has not been found although police have searched the consulate, the consul general's residence and a forest in

There have been reports that Khashoggi's body was cut up and dissolved in acid. has said acid traces had been found in the consulate's drains.

The public prosecutor in charge of the investigation said on Monday that one of the Saudi suspects, M. Abahussain, spoke to Fawzan on the phone a day before Khashoggi's killing.



Fawzan was not in Turkey at the time but the prosecutor believed the phone call was intended to find a way to remove or hide Khashoggi's body after its dismemberment.

Turkish officials have not said Fawzan is in any way linked to the murder and have not released any information about what, if anything, was found at the two villas.

After weeks of denial, admitted Khashoggi, 59, was killed in what it described as a rogue operation, denying claims the ordered his death.

A former insider turned dissident, Khashoggi had written critical editorials of the kingdom and once compared the crown prince to Russian

Turkish has said the murder was ordered by the highest levels of the but insisted Salman was not to blame.