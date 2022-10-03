JUST IN
Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia's troubled football history
Sweden's Paabo wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine for research on evolution
Iran to receive $7 billion of its frozen foreign exchange assets from US
US Supreme Court welcomes back public to courtroom after abortion ruling
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain worth $530 million to fuel Putin's war
Palestine urges Europe to put pressure on Israel against West Bank conflict
S Jaishankar extends condolences to Indonesia stampede victims' families
Stadium stampede tragedy exposes Indonesia's troubled soccer history
India seeks action against 'hate crime' at Canada's Bhagavad Gita Park
Former UN official held for over 6 years in Iran allowed to leave: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Vodafone in talks for UK merger with Hutchison's Three, shares rise
Business Standard

Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion, to pay $1.26 mn

Kim Kardashian has agreed to settle charges brought by Securities and Exchange Commission and pay $1.26 mn for promoting a cryptocurrency on social media without disclosing the payment she received

Topics
Kim Kardashian | cryptocurrency | Securities and Exchange Commission

AP  |  New York 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Kim Kardashian has agreed to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission and pay USD 1.26 million for promoting a cryptocurrency on social media without disclosing the payment she received for the plug.

The SEC said on Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation.

The SEC said Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid USD 250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax.

Kardashian's post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.

The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion, Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's division of enforcement, said in a prepared statement.

Kardashian has agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.

While Kardashian is well known for reality tv, currently appearing on The Kardashians" on hulu, she is also a successful businesswoman.

Her brands include SKIMS, which has shapewear, loungewear and other products, and a skincare line called SKKN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kim Kardashian

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 18:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.