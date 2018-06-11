JUST IN
Tonys 2018: 'Goodfella' Robert De Niro swears at Trump; US network beeps it
How Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un traded insults and threats ahead of meet

Name calling, scoffing, threatening... the spat had it all. Watch out for the actual meeting on Tuesday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 



“North Korean nukes don’t work”

Kim: Our country is a nuclear country now and I have a nuclear button on my desk.


Trump: “Will someone from his food-starved regime inform him that I too have a nuclear button, much bigger and powerful, and unlike his, it works?”

Rocket man versus dotard

Rocket man versus dotard
Trump: 'Rocket man' (read Kim Jong Un) is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.

Kim: (Trump) is mentally deranged US dotard (old lunatic).

The war of words continues

The war of words continues
Trump: It is time for North Korea to realise that denuclearization is its only acceptable future.

Kim: Trump is rogue and a gangster who is fond of playing with fire. A frightened dog barks louder.

A not-so-subtle exchange of threats

A not-so-subtle exchange of threats
Kim: North Korea has tested a series of ballistic missiles.

Trump: The country will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen before.

So, who is right?

So, who is right?
Kim: We are in the final stages of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Trump: It won’t happen.

First Published: Mon, June 11 2018. 19:03 IST

