How Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un traded insults and threats ahead of meet

“North Korean nukes don’t work”
Kim: Our country is a nuclear country now and I have a nuclear button on my desk.
Trump: “Will someone from his food-starved regime inform him that I too have a nuclear button, much bigger and powerful, and unlike his, it works?”
Rocket man versus dotard
Trump: 'Rocket man' (read Kim Jong Un) is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.
Kim: (Trump) is mentally deranged US dotard (old lunatic).
The war of words continues
Trump: It is time for North Korea to realise that denuclearization is its only acceptable future.
Kim: Trump is rogue and a gangster who is fond of playing with fire. A frightened dog barks louder.
A not-so-subtle exchange of threats
Kim: North Korea has tested a series of ballistic missiles.
Trump: The country will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen before.
So, who is right?
Kim: We are in the final stages of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Trump: It won’t happen.
