Kremlin denies reports of Chinese President Xi refusing to visit Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied media reports suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping refused to visit Russia.
"This is not true. This is completely untrue. The fact is that certain Covid restrictions in China continue, and this is absolutely normal, and this should be treated with understanding," RT quoted Peskov as saying.
"And as all these relaxations of these restrictions allow, of course, all visits will be carried out," he said.
Earlier, the media reported that the Chinese President refused to visit Moscow in response to the invitation from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
As reported, the Russian leader invited Xi during a telephone call on June 15.
Peskov said that the country's Ministry of Defence has its own plans in connection with the launch of the process of Finland and Sweden joining NATO.
"Such options are being worked out not in the Kremlin, but in the Ministry. We have already said many times that there are relevant plans there and work is being done to ensure our security," Peskov said.
Thus, he answered the question whether the Kremlin is considering the option of placing a NATO base on the border with Russia and how Moscow can respond in this regard.
At the same time, Peskov added that Putin had already assessed the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO.
