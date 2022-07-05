French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffles cabinet for 2nd time in 6 weeks

-
French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled his Cabinet for the second time in six weeks, the Elysee announced.
Three ministers who lost their seats in June's legislative elections and were replaced on Monday are Brigitte Bourguignon (Health), Justine Benin (Sea) and Amelie de Montchalin (Ecological Transition), reports Xinhua news agency.
Former Ministers of the Overseas Territories Yael Braun-Pivet also gave up her role and she has been appointed President of the National Assembly.
Braun-Pivet's Ministry will be taken over by Gerald Darmanin, who has also retained his post as Interior Minister.
The previous Minister of Solidarity and Social Cohesion, Damien Abad, who has been accused of attempted rape, was replaced by the previous head of the French Red Cross, Jean-Christophe Combe.
The new government has 41 members with 16 Ministries, 15 Minister delegates and 10 Secretaries of State.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who was appointed by Macron on May 16, is expected to present the new government's programme in the National Assembly on July 6.
On May 20, Macron had first appointed ministers for the new government after winning the presidential election in April.
