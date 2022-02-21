Xi Jinping's daughter Xi Mingze living in America, says US Senator Hartzler

-
ALSO READ
Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC stays eviction of widowed daughter-in-law
Rajinikanth launches daughter Soundarya's voice-based social-media platform
Founder's daughter named chair of Spanish fashion giant Inditex
UP polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP
Kohli requests media to refrain from publishing daughter Vamika's pictures
-
US Congress Rep Vicky Hartzler revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping's only daughter Xi Mingze is living in America. Hartzler revealed this while she was introducing the "Protecting Higher Education from the Chinese Communist Party Act."
According to a Chinese current affairs commentator living in the US stated on his YouTube channel on Sunday that Hartzler divulged the fact that the only child of the world's second most powerful leader lives in the US.
Aside from a few basic biographical details, very little is known about the cherished daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his second wife, famous folk singer Peng Liyuan.
The US Senator bill would ban "individuals serving in the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party and their family members from receiving student or research visas."
Meanwhile, the commentator pointed out that he said in 2019 that Xi's daughter has returned to the US after living in China for 5 years.
Xi Mingze, born on June 27, 1992, studied French at her high school, Hangzhou Foreign Languages School.
She travelled to the US in 2010 to study at Harvard University in Massachusetts under a pseudonym, but it wasn't until 2012 that many people had even heard of her.
The commentator believes that she is still living in the same Cambridge area and is a research student there now.
Earlier, a Chinese man, Niu Tengyu, a website technician, was charged with leaking the personal information of President Xi Jinping's daughter and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU