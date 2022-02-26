Ukraine crisis: Kyiv mayor extends curfew as Russians press on

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital is imposing an intensified curfew as Russian troops press on the city.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on Telegram that the curfew will extend from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. and all civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The previous curfew imposed two days ago was from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

