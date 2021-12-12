Larry Ellison's fortune soars $12 billion as Oracle cloud sales jump

-
ALSO READ
Oracle to see Cloud ERP biz reach $20 bn in 5 years: Larry Ellison
Oracle India steady on double-digit growth path, says Prasad Rai
Buffett's appetite for Berkshire stock surpasses cash spent on Apple shares
Warren Buffett, Goldman Sachs win from fintech gold rush in India
Warren Buffett's cash pile tops record with $149.2 billion on hand
-
Larry Ellison’s net worth soared $12 billion after Oracle Corp. reported a surprise increase in revenue from sales of its cloud-computing software.
Ellison ranks ninth among the world’s richest people with a $119.5 billion fortune, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s just behind former Microsoft Corp. head Steve Ballmer and one place ahead of Warren Buffett.
Ellison, 77, owns more than 40 per cent of Oracle, the enterprise software company that he co-founded in 1977 and where he still serves as chairman and chief technology officer. While Ellison’s Oracle shares make up around 75 per cent of his fortune, he also own about a $15 billion stake in electric automaker Tesla Inc., making him one of its largest individual shareholders.
Oracle’s shares rose 16 per cent Friday after the Austin, Texas-based software giant reported fiscal second-quarter results. Oracle has sought for years to make up some of the gap in cloud computing market share that separates it from industry leaders Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft.
In its earnings call on Thursday, Ellison jabbed at Amazon’s cloud business, which suffered a setback this week when an outage upended package deliveries and took down major streaming services.
Ellison said he received complimentary feedback from a user of Oracle’s cloud services. “And the note basically said the one thing we’ve noticed about Oracle, Oracle’s cloud, is that it never ever goes down,” he said on the call. “We can’t say that about any of the other clouds.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU