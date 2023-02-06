JUST IN
Last 3 months extremely tough, had to save Twitter from bankruptcy: Musk
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi to skip earnings call for first time as tech slumps
Technology sector cuts 102,943 jobs in January in US, says report
Tesla hikes price of Model Y over 2% after US alters tax credit rule
Lupin recalls 5,720 skin treatment tubes in US due to manufacturing issue
EU sends formal warning to Microsoft over $69 bn Activision Blizzard deal
Amazon 'faces' US FTC antitrust investigation over market practices
Tesla's Elon Musk listens while vilified, hailed as tweet trial ends
Tesla's Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 'funding secured' tweets
Google invests nearly $400 million in ChatGPT rival Anthropic: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres codoles death of Musharraf
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Last 3 months extremely tough, had to save Twitter from bankruptcy: Musk

'Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!'

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Social Media

ANI  US 

Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the past three months have been "extremely tough" as he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also fulfilling his duties in Tesla and SpaceX. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Musk said that the microblogging site continues to have challenges.

Elon Musk tweeted, "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn't wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!". He tweeted in response to The Wall Street Journal's news article.

Musk lamented the company's "massive drop in revenue" just one week after closing the USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter in October, which he attributed to "activist groups pressuring advertisers," Fox Business reported. Since then, he has made a number of changes on Twitter, as per the news report.

Elon Musk has reduced about half of Twitter's staff, introduced a revamped microblogging site Blue subscription service and even auctioned off memorabilia from the company's San Francisco headquarters, Fox Business reported. He defended the Twitter layoffs in November, stressing that the company was losing USD 4 million a day.

Recently, Twitter announced that it will start charging a fee to access its API, which developers use to create third-party services, as per the news report. Earlier on January 13, Musk revealed some of the changes that were set to be introduced in the microblogging platform from next week onwards. He wrote, "Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.