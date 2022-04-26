JUST IN

Live news: Sri Lanka cabinet clears proposal to clip Rajapaksa's power

Live news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

Topics
Today News | sri lanka | Russia Ukraine Conflict

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Live news updates: Sri Lanka’s cabinet approved a plan to abolish constitutional amendments that gave President Gotabaya Rajapaksa wide-ranging executive powers, acceding to one of the key demands from citizens protesting his economic policies as the ruling family tries to stay in office. A proposal by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa--the president’s brother--to return to the 19th amendment of the constitution “with necessary changes” has been approved, government spokesman Rohan Welivita said in a statement Monday. He didn’t specify the changes.

Russia's Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol for the safe evacuation of civilians. Russia's armed forces and the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic "from 14:00 Moscow time on April 25 will unilaterally cease all hostilities" to ensure the safe evacuation of the specified category of civilians (workers, women and children), the Ministry said on Monday in a statement. It added that the civilians will be taken "in any direction they choose," Xinhua news agency reported. The decision was guided by "purely humanitarian principles," the Ministry said.

 

First Published: Tue, April 26 2022. 07:31 IST

