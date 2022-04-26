Ahead of COP27, India urges developed countries to enhance climate promises

India on Tuesday called on developed nations to enhance their commitments, ahead of the next climate summit COP27 to be held later this year.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said so during a meeting with Aminath Shauna, Minister of Environment, and Technology, Republic of Maldives where he discussed about issues relating to vulnerabilities of climate change, cooperation on climate actions, and follow-up to the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

During the meeting, he underlined the need for developed countries to enhance commitments ahead of COP27 including on climate finance and technology support, adaptation finance provisions, etc.

Yadav appreciated the climate actions taken by Maldives and stressed the importance of concrete actions on adaptation in tackling .

After the meeting, Yadav tweeted that India and Maldives discussed issues related to the dangers posed by .

We should join hands to fight climate change to ensure climate justice to all, especially to the developing countries, he said.

Yadav emphasised that concrete actions are necessary to implement the Glasgow Climate Pact or COP26.

However, implementation of climate actions by developing countries is contingent to adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer, and other implementation support from the developed countries, he said.

India and Maldives agreed to further strengthen ongoing bilateral cooperation between the countries not only for combatting environmental issues and climate change, but also to enhance cooperation for greater economic integration, the environment ministry said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)