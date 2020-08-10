Lebanon explosion: Donors pledge nearly $300 million in emergency aid

French organisers say donors have pledged a total of 252.7 million euro ($298 million) in emergency aid during conference for

The French presidency said this amount is including 30 million euros from France. Donors promised to provide emergency aid focusing on medicine and hospitals, schools, food and housing.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was the first foreign leader to visit after Beirut devastating explosion, co-organised the conference with the United Nations on Sunday.

leaders, government officials and organisation participated, including President Donald Trump.

The rebuilding needs of are immense, but so is the question of how to ensure the millions of dollars promised in international aid is not diverted in a country notorious for missing money, invisible infrastructure projects and its refusal to open the books.