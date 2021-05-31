LG Electronics, Magna International JV gets EU nod, set for July launch

-
ALSO READ
LG Electronics to end production, sales of its loss-making smartphone biz
TV prices to rise from April as panels get costlier in global markets
Sales of AC, other cooling products again hit by pandemic in peak season
LG partners major telecom operator in home-country to develop AI services
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
-
The European Commission (EC) has approved the establishment of a joint venture between South Korean electronics manufacturer LG Electronics and Canadian auto parts maker Magna International on May 25 (local time). As a result, the official launch of the joint venture, which is scheduled to take place in July this year, is expected to happen smoothly.
During its annual shareholders meeting earlier this year in March, LG Electronics decided on splitting the electric vehicle powertrain business from its vehicle component solutions (VS) business division.
The capital for establishing the new venture is 30 billion won (approximately USD 26.7 million), and its headquarters will be established in South Korean city Incheon.
The joint venture will produce and sell electric vehicle powertrains capable of producing power of 250 kilowatts (338 horsepower). The market is predicting that annual sales of the joint venture will exceed 200 billion won (approximately USD 178.2 million).
LG Electronics plans to actively target the electric vehicle powertrain market by collaborating with Magna International. It is anticipating to create synergy by combining its expertise in motor and inverter technologies with Magna International's engineering capability in the powertrain field.
At its first quarter performance conference call last month, LG Electronics forecasted that the joint venture between the two companies "will show a growth rate greater than the market size by year 2025," and that "the size of the electric vehicle parts market will grow by 35 per cent on average annually by year 2025 from its market size of approximately 10 trillion won last year."
Meanwhile, the securities industry is predicting that LG Electronics' VS business division will achieve 2 trillion won (about USD 1.8 billion) in quarterly sales for the first time this year and succeed in turning in a surplus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU