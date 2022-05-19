Latest LIVE: Quad summit likely on May 24 in Japan; Biden, Modi to meet

-
-
Live news updates: US President Joe Biden would travel to Japan for the second in-person Quad summit during which he would hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his national security advisor said Wednesday. Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, Quad was an initiative of the Trump Administration, which Biden has elevated to the leadership level. There have so far been three summits, two of them virtual.
The United States has re-opened its embassy in Ukraine three months after shuttering it and withdrawing American diplomats from Kyiv ahead of Russia's invasion in February. The State Department said U.S. embassy operations in Kyiv resumed Wednesday, with diplomats returning on permanent basis to the capital from where they had been temporarily relocated to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and neighbouring Poland.
Singapore reported 6,442 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,254,113. Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,289 were local transmissions and 153 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported. Of the local cases, 453 cases were detected through PCR tests and 5,836 through antigen rapid tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.
